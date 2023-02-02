Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, another injured in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday night in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people who had been shot on Sunset Ave. NW, a residential area off of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital; however, one of them died as a result of his injury. The other victim was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police have not identified either victim.

Homicide Unit detectives continue to work to determine the motive surrounding the incident.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

