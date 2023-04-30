1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Harrison Twp.

One person was found dead while another was injured as deputies responded to a shooting in Fort McKinley Saturday night.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue at 10:53 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

As deputies arrived, they discovered two victims shot, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners. Medics reported that one was found injured, but breathing. However, another person was declared dead at the scene.

Dispatch confirmed that emergency responders found one person injured and another dead, but could not confirm that both victims were shot.

Authorities did not have anyone in custody following the shooting, nor a description of the suspect.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this developing story as more information is released.