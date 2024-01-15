1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hawthorne

KTLA - Los Angeles

One person was fatally shot and another hospitalized after a basketball game in the South Bay area of Los Angeles turned deadly Sunday, authorities announced. This report aired on KTLA 5 News at 11, Jan. 14, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-wounded-after-shooting-at-neighborhood-basketball-game/

