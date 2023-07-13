1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near southwest Atlanta gas station, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday officers received reports of a person shot near a gas station on Sylvan Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, officers located a second victim who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, the victims were involved in a dispute that escalated to gunfire.

Police have detained an individual for questioning in connection to the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation.

