1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened at what appears to be a recording studio.

Police investigators confirmed to Moore that one person died in the shooting. The second victim is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The address belongs to a building that holds several recording studios.

It is unknown if the victims were connected to any of the businesses.

Atlanta homicide units are on the scene and will give updates later this morning.

