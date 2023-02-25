1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on North Orange Blossom Trail

Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting on the 6400 block of N. Orange Blossom Trail that left one man in his 20′s dead and another man in his 20′s injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found one of the men on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the other man who had been shot nearby. The second man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are not clear on what prompted the shooting at this time, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe everyone involved is accounted for.

There have been no arrests made at this time.