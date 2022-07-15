1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to shots being fired Wednesday night at a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

A woman died and a man was injured after being shot by unknown people Wednesday night at a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. and discovered two adults shot inside the home by unknown suspects who fled before police arrived, according to Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a Phoenix police spokesperson. The woman was later identified as 19-year-old Destiny Hernandez.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening injuries; the woman was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound.

Krynsky said multiple shots were fired.

Police have not found the suspect and interviews are being conducted as of Thursday evening.

