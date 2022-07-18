1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northeast Charlotte; police investigating

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a 22-year-old man died and another person was injured after a shooting early Saturday morning near the University City area.

According to a news release sent by CMPD Monday morning, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near 9500 University City Boulevard. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, but one of the victims later died from his injuries.

The victim who died was identified by CMPD as Tashon Malyk Mock. The injured victim wasn’t identified.

CMPD said police are still investigating the shooting, but no suspects were identified Monday. If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective.

