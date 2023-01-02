1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Springfield; 2 taken into custody

A man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Springfield Sunday morning.

Following a report of a person shot, police found Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, with life-threatening injuries in a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, according to a spokesperson for Springfield police.

Medics took Stamper to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he died.

The second victim, a female who sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Lawaun D. Bass, 33, and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were both taken into custody after a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy located their car and initiated a traffic stop.

Bass was arrested on charges of improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Alexander was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and complicity with improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Both Bass and Alexander are currently booked in the Clark County Jail.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
















