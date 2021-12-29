1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

A car with three men pulled to a stop at a red light near Camelback Road and 19th Avenue where they were shot at by people in another vehicle, police said.

One man died and another was seriously injured early Wednesday after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area after three men inside a vehicle stopped at a red light were shot at by someone in another vehicle, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said in a news release.

Two of the three men in the vehicle were hit, Williams said. One was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Williams.

Neither man was identified by police Wednesday morning.

It's unclear how many suspects were involved or if they had been located. It's also unclear if the suspect vehicle had been located as of Wednesday morning.

An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

Reach the reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

