1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma early Sunday

A woman was found dead and a man seriously injured after a shooting Sunday morning in Tacoma, according to Tacoma police.

About 4:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3800 block of East Howe Street after a man called 911 to say his girlfriend had been shot.

At 4:50 a.m. officers went to the 3800 blk of E. Howe St for reports of a shooting. They found a car with a male and female inside who had both been shot. The female died on scene and the male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/TXnaAVWGcD — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 13, 2022

The 22-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle. The 23-year-old man was found nearby with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, according to police. In a later statement, police described his condition as “serious but stable.”

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to Tacoma police.