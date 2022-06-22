1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on San Francisco Muni train near the Castro

Police tape blocks the entrance to the Castro Muni Metro train station following a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday. One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a crowded subway train early Wednesday, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said. (Janie Har / Associated Press)

Two people were shot on a San Francisco public transit train Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The attack left one person dead and injured another, who was sent to a nearby hospital, according to a social media post from San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar. The second person had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a Twitter post from Raj Vaswani, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 9:54 a.m. inside a San Francisco Muni train between the Forest Hill and Castro stations. The gunman ran out of the train at the Castro station, according to Melgar.

There was a heated argument inside the train before shots were fired, Melgar told the Associated Press.

“There was an altercation between folks who may have known each other inside the subway before it stopped in Castro,” San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told the AP.

The area is not considered an active shooter situation, Melgar added.

Transit officials halted all trains between the Forest Hill and Castro stations and began operating bus shuttles between the transit stops.

The shooting occurred the same day as the “100th birthday” celebration for the historic Castro Theatre and as San Francisco Pride is gearing up for its annual festivities this weekend. Despite the proximity to the historic LGBTQ neighborhood, authorities said the shooting did not appear to be related to the Pride weekend, KRON4 reported.

“I want to assure the community this incident doesn’t have any connection to Pride events and doesn’t seem to target the LGBT community,” San Francisco Police Officer Kathryn Winters told the news station.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.