1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Binghampton Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Faxon Avenue at 12:49 p.m.

According to police, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim arrived by private vehicle at Methodist University Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

