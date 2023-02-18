1 dead and 1 injured after incident at Intel campus in Arizona

One person is dead and another injured after an incident at an Intel campus in Arizona on Saturday morning, police said.

The Chandler Police Department announced in a tweet that they're investigating the incident near the area of Dobson and Ocotillo Roads in south central Arizona. The Chandler headquarters is approximately 25 miles south of Phoenix.

Police did not clarify what kind of incident it was or the weapon involved, but said they're not characterizing it as a shooting.

We are currently investigating an incident near the area of Dobson Rd & Ocotillo Rd. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat or danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/ib9acRRUUx — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 18, 2023

A suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public, according to Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Emma Huenneke.

The incident "is still in the early stages of the investigation," Huenneke told NBC News.

"At this time, the relationship between the people involved and their role within Intel is unknown," Huenneke said.

No information on the victims has been released. The injured individual has "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com