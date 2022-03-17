1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Bell Gardens marijuana shop

A male juvenile was killed and another person was injured Wednesday night after a shooting at a Bell Gardens marijuana shop in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. at the shop in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting Bell Gardens police with the investigation.

Bell Gardens officers responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Several people entered the store in an apparent attempt to rob the shop when a gunfight ensued, investigators said. Some fled the scene afterward.

The two gunshot victims were not immediately identified by authorities. It was also not clear in either case if the individual was involved in the attempted robbery or worked at the store.

The Sheriff's Department said the "shooting is being investigated as gang-related."

