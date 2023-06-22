1 teenager killed, second injured in south Kansas City shooting Wednesday night: Police

A teenager was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in south Kansas City, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of East 100th Terrace on a reported shooting, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

A gunshot victim, believed to be a teenage minor, was found unresponsive inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Responding officers found a second gunshot victim, also a teenage minor, outside and down the street near another residence. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Becchina said, and he was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives were in the early stages of their investigation Wednesday night, Becchina said, and did not have information about the circumstances that led to the shooting or any suspect information.

“They have a lot of questions at this time,” Becchina said. “They will be knocking on doors in this area. If anybody did see or hear anything, (it’s) super valuable to them — even if it’s just the smallest thing.”

The killing Wednesday marked the 92nd in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw its second-deadliest on record with 172 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.