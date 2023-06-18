1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities said on Saturday at 8:47 p.m., an officer was flagged down regarding two men who were injured on Metropolitan Parkway SW.

When the officer approached the men, one had been shot and the other was stabbed.

Police said the officer then called for backup to assist in life-saving efforts however, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the motive and if anyone has been taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

