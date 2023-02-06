1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield shooting

Feb. 5—One person is dead and one person is injured following a shooting that happened in a Springfield home Sunday morning.

Reports of the shooting on the 300 block of West Liberty Street came in around 2:20 a.m., according to Springfield Police Division.

An unknown female calling from that residence said some people had been shot from inside the residence, police said said. A 29-year-old man was shot and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The gunshot wound was located in the lower back area and was believed to be superficial.

A 54-year-old woman died at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Information about what led up to the shooting is unknown. At least one male suspect may be involved, police said. The crash on North Limestone Street and Ward Street may be related to this shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.