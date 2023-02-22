Husband dies as van goes off I-75, Marietta police say

Marietta police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning officers were called to the scene of a crash on Bells Ferry Lane.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people inside a van that is believed to have driven off I-75.

Police told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that a husband and wife were driving the van when it left the road, resulting in the death of the husband. The wife was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Traffic investigators are still working to identify the cause of the crash.

