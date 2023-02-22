Husband dies as van goes off I-75, Marietta police say
Marietta police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning officers were called to the scene of a crash on Bells Ferry Lane.
When officers arrived, police said they found two people inside a van that is believed to have driven off I-75.
Police told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that a husband and wife were driving the van when it left the road, resulting in the death of the husband. The wife was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.
TRENDING STORIES:
15-year-old girl murdered in her bed at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
Lane closures set before major construction project begins on deadliest interchange in Georgia
The identities of the victims have not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Traffic investigators are still working to identify the cause of the crash.
IN OTHER NEWS: