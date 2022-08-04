1 dead, 1 injured in two separate Fort Worth shootings early Thursday morning

Two early Thursday morning shootings left one woman injured and another person dead.

Around 2 a.m., shots were fired in south and west Fort Worth, police said.

One of the shootings, in the 8000 block of Peyton Lane, at the Sycamore Pointe Apartments, left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the midsection.

“The victim did not provide direct or specific details in reference to how this incident occurred or describe any involved suspect,” police said. “The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for treatment. There are no suspects in custody and the Gang Unit detectives will be investigating this incident.”

Around the same time, shots were fired in the 3100 block of Alta Mere Drive in west Fort Worth.

Police were initially dispatched to a fight, which they believe escalated into a fatal shooting.

“It is further believed, a suspect who was armed with a gun, shot and killed a person at the scene,” a spokesperson from the police department said. “At this time, the details surrounding this incident are still being investigated and the Homicide Detective(s) have been notified.”

No arrests have been made in either shooting. The investigations remain ongoing.