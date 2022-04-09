1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Tavares apartment complex shooting

One person is dead and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Tavares apartment complex.

Police responded Friday evening to Caroline Court Apartments, where the shooting happened.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The suspect has not been located.

Police are still investigating the active scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 352-343-2101.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:





