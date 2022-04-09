1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Tavares apartment complex shooting
One person is dead and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Tavares apartment complex.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Police responded Friday evening to Caroline Court Apartments, where the shooting happened.
READ: OUC customers, your bill could be higher beginning this summer. Here’s why
The victims’ names have not been released.
The suspect has not been located.
READ: Colonial High on lockdown due to anonymous tip about weapon on campus
Police are still investigating the active scene.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 352-343-2101.
READ: Motorcycle crash closes part of Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.