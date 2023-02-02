1 dead, 1 Memphis police officer injured after shooting at White Station Library

One person is dead and a Memphis police officer is in serious condition following an incident at the White Station Library in East Memphis.

An email obtained by The Commercial Appeal describes only a "serious security incident," at the library. All library employees have been evacuated and are safe, the email said. Memphis police noted both the person who died at the scene and the officer were both shot.

Very few details were initially available from the Memphis police. The incident was called in to the Memphis police around 12:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate circumstances around the shooting, as is routine in officer-involved shootings.

This is the fifth fatal interaction between a police officer and a civilian since December.

This story will be updates as details become available.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police officer shot in East Memphis one person dead