1 dead, 1 missing after home explosion in Flint, Mich.

At least one person died and a 3-year-old child remained missing Tuesday after an overnight explosion and fire destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said.

