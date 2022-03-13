1 dead, 1 Pima County deputy seriously injured after shooting near SR 86

A person is dead and a deputy is seriously injured after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting on Saturday.

The Department said deputies responded to a 911 call and were involved in an "altercation" in the area of State Route 86 and Kinney Road west of Tucson.

A spokesperson did not say what time the fight happened, but the Department shared an alert around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The individual that was shot was declared dead at the scene. The Department did not give the name, gender or age of the victim as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and did not say who shot who.

One deputy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

There is no further information at this time.

It was the first of two shootings of law enforcement officers in Arizona this weekend. Someone opened fire on a Phoenix police vehicle, shooting one Phoenix police officer and hurting another officer by flying glass early Sunday, according to Phoenix police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 1 Pima County deputy seriously injured after shooting