1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Hampton shootout

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shootout inside a Hampton home.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:43 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting in the first block of Scot Drive, part of a neighborhood off of Briarfield Road.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. Another man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police say there was an “exchange of gunfire” inside the home and that the two men knew each other. Investigators have not publicly identified the men or the nature of their relationship.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and police have asked anyone who may have information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com