1 dead, 1 severely injured after Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Soulsville Saturday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of McMillan Street just after 11 p.m.

Police say two victims with gunshot wounds were located on the scene. One was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

