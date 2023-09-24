1 dead, 1 suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting at QuikTrip in Tucson

One man died and another man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a QuikTrip in east Tucson on Saturday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a QuikTrip on South Pantano Road and East 22nd Street, police said.

Police said that when they arrived at the area of the shooting, they found one man dead and another man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not responded to continue the investigation and details regarding the shooting remained limited, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 1 injured in Tucson QuikTrip shooting Saturday