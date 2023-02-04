1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.

Middletown police responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue to reports of two people who had been shot, according to a post by the police department on social media.

When they got on the scene officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Atrium Medical Center — their current condition is not known.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.