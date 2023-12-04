1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 hurt in Gresham shooting
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 hurt in Gresham shooting
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 hurt in Gresham shooting
Asked if Prescott’s next deal will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, a high-level agent replied: “Yep. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it will.” And he won't be the only Dallas star due big money.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
Umpire Joe West was among five candidates to receive fewer than five of 16 votes.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Jackson Chourio is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and the Brewers are committing to him for the long term.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 2,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
Looking to hone your game or treat that a golf-obsessed someone in your life? This gift is a hole-in-one.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Lamborghini Countach from 'Wolf of Wall Street' fails to sell in Abu Dhabi. Low pre-sale estimate of $1.5M, the seller rejected a bid of $1.35M.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 70% off.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.