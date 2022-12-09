1 dead, 1 wounded in central Fresno shooting. What police know so far

A man was shot to death and a second person was wounded Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

The fatal incident took place at 3:40 p.m. just east of the intersection of Olive Avenue and Ninth Street, said police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

Police were previously called to the location for what then was just a disturbance, and officers even managed to clear the area.

But about an hour later, officers returned to the scene after gun violence still broke out, Uribe said.

The department’s gunshot detector was alerted to five shots.

Uribe said there were no immediate suspects.

Eastbound traffic on Olive Avenue near Ninth Street was blocked for the investigation. It was not known when the roadway would reopen.

A man is pulled away by a friend from a shooting scene where one man died Thursday afternoon in east central Fresno.