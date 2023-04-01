1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded early Saturday on Hodges Street near Paula Street.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot to death. A second man who was wounded had been taken to a hospital.

No other details were released as police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.