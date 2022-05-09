1 dead, 1 wounded in early Sunday shooting at Alexandria intersection

Police are investigating an early Sunday fatal shooting in Alexandria that left one man dead and another person injured.

Alexandria Police Department officers responded to a call around 1:20 a.m. that reported two people had been shot at the intersection of Lee Street and Broadway Avenue.

They found Michael Thornton, 23, dead at the scene, reads a release.

Mothers Day weekend fatalities: Troop E: 2 children die in separate Saturday wrecks in which kids were driving

Kevin Ray Hammond Jr.: Third person arrested, charged with murder, in 2021 shooting death of Pineville man

The second victim had been seriously wounded and was taken to a hospital. The preliminary investigation showed the two had been sitting in a vehicle stopped at the intersection "when their vehicle was struck by gunfire," it reads.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or dispatch at 318-441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Alexandria shooting at Lee Street and Broadway Avenue