1 dead, 1 wounded by gunfire in southwest Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

One person was killed and a second was wounded when shots were fired in an apartment community along West Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte, police say.

Identities of the victims, both males, have not been released.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, in the 2300 block of Apex Landing Way, CMPD said in a news release. The area is just outside Renaissance Golf Course.

“Both victims were transported by MEDIC to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those victims was later pronounced deceased,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect and motive were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Tips can also be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

