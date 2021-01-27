1 dead, 1 wounded in north Charlotte, not far from site of triple shooting on Sunday

For the second time this week, someone has been killed not far from Sugar Creek Community Park in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

In the latest incident, one person was fatally shot and another was wounded, CMPD said in a release.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

Investigators say it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of W. Sugar Creek Road, which is south of Sugar Creek Community Park.

“When officers arrived, they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” CMPD said in the release.

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported by medic to CMC Main with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not said how the two were shot and if there is a suspect.

On Sunday, one person was killed and two others wounded in the 4000 block of Merlane Drive, which is on the northern border of Sugar Creek Community Park. The park is off West Sugar Creek Road, south of Interstate 85.

The person who died has been identified as Jamias Lowon Shropshire, CMPD said. The identities of the two wounded people have not been released. Both had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not said how the three shootings occurred and if there is a suspect in the case.