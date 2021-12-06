1 dead, 1 wounded after Phoenix shooting near Glenrosa and North 27th avenues

Crime scene tape

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Sunday night.

Officers arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Glenrosa and North 27th avenues and located two men, ages 37 and 33, with gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the 37-year-old victim succumbed to his wounds and died. The other victim is in critical condition.

Phoenix police gave no further details. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix