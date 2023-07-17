1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during rolling domestic incident in northern Berks

Jul. 17—Two people were shot, one fatally, in what police called a rolling domestic-related incident Sunday afternoon that ended with both vehicles involved crashing at Routes 61 and 73 in Ontelaunee Township.

Northern Berks Regional police said they responded to the 300 block of Snyder Road at 5:45 p.m. for a 911 call for a domestic-related road-rage incident.

According to police:

A caller indicated there were shots fired and a person was struck. Both vehicles continued onto Route 61 and headed north at a high speed. The vehicles lost control while turning onto Route 73.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the Berks County coroner's office. A second shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Their identities were withheld.

The incident is under investigation, and no further details were released Monday.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.