1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis shootings

One person was killed and 10 more were injured on Sunday in two Memphis, Tenn., shootings authorities believe to be connected, police say.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to an incident at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge shortly after midnight, where two shooting victims were found in critical condition and five others were found with non-critical injuries, according to a release.

Officers then got word of additional shooting victims about a mile away along the same road, East Shelby Drive, and one male victim was pronounced dead at the second scene. Three others were found in critical condition.

Authorities say they have no clear description of the suspect or suspects, and don’t have information on whether the perpetrator was connected to the victims.

No suspect has yet been arrested, and police are asking for help identifying three persons of interest amid the ongoing investigation.

The five victims with non-critical injuries were all released from area hospitals, according to a police update, while five remain in critical condition.

