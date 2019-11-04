1 dead, 10 sickened after multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

A multistate salmonella outbreak caused one death and sickened 10 people in August and September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says. The outbreak is linked to ground beef.

The CDC issued an investigation notice Friday after Salmonella cases were reported in California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma.

This strain of Salmonella Dublin is "more severe" than typical strains, the CDC said. However, a supplier has yet to be identified.

There could also be more unreported cases out there, the nation's health protection agency said. "Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when someone becomes ill and when the illness is reported," the CDC notice said. It can take up to four weeks for salmonella to be reported.

The health organization warns that ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160-degrees before being consumed at home and in restaurants.

The CDC also advises raw meat handlers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after contact. Any surfaces or utensils that were exposed to raw ground beef should be cleaned.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef, or that retailers stop selling ground beef at this time.

Most people who get sick with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps six hours to four days after infection, the CDC says. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

