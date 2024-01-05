Tour bus crash kills 1, injures 11 on New York's Interstate 87

One person is dead and nearly a dozen were injured after a tour bus traveling from Canada crashed in New York on Friday, police said in a statement.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 87, about 60 miles north of the state's capital of Albany. New York State Police are investigating the cause.

Police said 23 people including the driver were on the Skyway Coach Line bus traveling from Montreal when it rolled over. One person was killed and eleven people were injured and taken to hospitals, with one person sustaining serious injuries.

The crash was described by police as a "single-vehicle" incident.

Police closed the southbound lanes of the highway in the area of the crash, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter.

"I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident & am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul wrote.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote on X he was closely monitoring the situation.

"I want to thank our brave first responders on the scene, and I’m praying for everyone involved," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York bus crash leaves 1 dead after rollover on I-87