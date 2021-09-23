1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Kroger grocery store near Memphis

One person was killed and 14 others were injured Thursday in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., near Memphis, the town's spokesperson Jennifer Casey said, per CNN.

What they're saying: "I've been involved in [police work] for 34 years and I have never seen anything like [this]," Police Chief Dale Lane said at a press conference.

"The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement, per CNN.

Why it matters: Thursday's incident is the 517th mass shooting of 2021, per the Gun Violence Archive. The archive defines a mass shooting as having four or more people shot or killed.

Last year, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 600 mass shootings compared with 417 from 2019.

