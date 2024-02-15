1 dead, 2 critically injured in Kansas City car crash Wednesday: Police

One person was killed and two others were critically injured Wednesday in a two-car crash near 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the site of the collision shortly before 5 p.m., according to a written statement from Kansas City police.

Early findings of the investigation indicated a black Lincoln sedan was headed south on Prospect at high speed while an SUV was making a left turn from a parking garage.

The sedan struck the SUV, police said, before going off the road and striking a large tree.

The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and two of its passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said they remained in serious condition Wednesday evening.