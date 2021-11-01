1 dead, 2 critically wounded in separate overnight Halloween shootings in Fort Worth

One man was shot to death Halloween night in a Fort Worth neighborhood and two other men were critically wounded in three separate shootings in the city, according to preliminary Fort Worth police reports.

Fort Worth police have not released a motive for the shooting

Patrol officers responded to the first shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Collett Little Road.

A caller advised a dispatcher that someone had been shot, according to a police call log.

Police discovered a man who died from a gunshot wound. The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The second shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Camp Bowie West Blvd.

A caller reported hearing an argument behind a business and then nine shots, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, police found a man who was in critical condition. He was taken to a local hospital.

The third shooting occurred at about 1:11 a.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Cloudcraft Lane.

At the scene, police located a man who had been shot and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.