1 dead, 2 in custody after Fort Worth police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash

One person died and two suspects are in custody after a Fort Worth police pursuit ended in a three-vehicle collision Thursday evening, police said.

Officers from the Directed Response Unit attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Challenger shortly after 6 p.m., officials said. When the suspect refused to stop, police deflated one of the Challenger’s tires and deployed stop sticks. The suspect continued to evade officers and led them in a chase, police said.

At the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, an uninvolved vehicle collided with a pursuing police Tahoe, according to police. The Tahoe then hit another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the chase, police said.

The driver of the first uninvolved vehicle was ejected in the collision and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the second uninvolved vehicle was treated at the scene, and the driver of the police Tahoe was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Dodge Challenger continued through the intersection and finally stopped about a block away, police said. Officers chased the driver and passenger on foot for a short distance and then took them into custody, police said.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the deceased driver.

The Traffic Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an accident investigation, officials said.