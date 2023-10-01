1 dead, 2 hospitalized after argument leads to shooting at DeKalb County home

One person died and two others were hospitalized after an early morning shooting in DeKalb County on Sunday.

At about 2:42 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to the 1700 block of Waterton Lane to reports of three people being shot.

Police say they believe the unidentified suspect got into a verbal argument with three victims inside the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the suspect grabbed a gun and opened fire on the three victims.

One victim died from her injuries and the two other victims remain hospitalized.

The suspect stayed at the shooting scene and was taken into custody.

Police say warrants for murder and aggravated assault are expected to be issued.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: