1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in San Pedro

A deadly shooting claimed the life of one man and sent two other people to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of West 11th Street in San Pedro around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning on calls of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, they located three victims with gunshot wounds. One of them, only described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said. She is now said to be in stable condition.

A third victim was also transported to a hospital in stable condition, police confirmed.

No information on a suspect or suspects has been released and a motive for the shooting has not been established.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

