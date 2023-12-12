1 killed, 2 hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at The Evergreen State College

One student has died and two other students were hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at The Evergreen State College in Olympia Monday night, a spokeswoman for the college said.

The students were living on campus in Evergreen’s modular housing, said Kelly Von Holtz. The student who died was 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez of DuPont. His exam is set for Thursday, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said.

A series of events unfolded around 8 p.m. Monday night, beginning when a student residence manager couldn’t reach those inside the modular housing. An Evergreen police officer later broke down a door to the housing and attempted to revive the students, but in the process was poisoned by carbon monoxide and taken to an area hospital.

The officer was released this morning, Von Holtz said.

It was not immediately clear if they were first alerted to the problem by carbon monoxide alarms. However, a contractor had apparently responded to alarms earlier in the day, according to the college.

McLane Black Lake Fire department responded to the scene and did carbon monoxide testing in the affected area and campus officials contacted all students to make sure they were safe, Von Holtz said.

Von Holtz shared a statement from the school’s president.

“This is a tragedy and we grieve with our students and families,” said John Carmichael. “The safety of students, staff and faculty remain Evergreen’s top priority.”

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the death, WSP spokesman Chris Loftis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details and updates.