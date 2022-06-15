1 dead, 2 hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

One person is dead and two others are hurt including a child in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, according to police.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms they are responding to the 3700 block of Dina Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 3:09 a.m., according to county dispatchers.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

A child has superficial physical wounds and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

This report will be updated. Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cheviot shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Dina Avenue home