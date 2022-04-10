1 dead, 2 hurt as police caught in crossfire in Beale Street shooting early Sunday morning

One person was killed and two people were injured in an overnight police shooting at Beale Street, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD and the Downtown Memphis Commission met this morning to discuss the shooting. MPD Chief CJ Davis offered the following statement.

"The Memphis Police Department is outraged at the senseless and brazen acts of violence that took place this morning in the presence of officers," Davis said in a prepared statement. "The proliferation of gun violence continues at epic levels throughout our nation; however, we are committed to bringing every resource to bear to end these critical incidents in our city. We will continue working and strategizing with our downtown stakeholders and city officials to create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents, businesses, and visitors."

"Memphis is not alone in facing this epidemic," Davis continued. "In the past few weeks there have been shootings in entertainment districts in Austin, Dallas, and Sacramento. But in our city, we are constantly working to reduce the chances of this happening."

At about 2:20 a.m., MPD officers working Downtown went to a shots-fired call in front of The Green Room in the 300 block of Beale Street.

According to MPD’s preliminary investigation, two groups of men engaged in gunfire outside of The Green Room in front of MPD officers. A man from one group fired shots at the second group, shooting two men. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

In retaliation, one of the men from the second group shot the shooter from the first group, according to MPD. MPD officers then shot at one of the male shooters, as they were caught in the crossfire, according to the news release.

After being shot, the man from the second group fled but was quickly taken into custody in an alley south of The Green Room, according to MPD. The suspect was later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Story continues

It’s unknown if his injuries were caused by the officers who returned fire or if his injuries were caused by someone who fired shots from within the group, according to MPD.

The third person shot was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was believed to have been shot by someone firing shots within the two groups.

The two men initially transported to Regional One have seen their statuses upgraded to serious condition, according to MPD.

Three of the officers who were at the scene when shots were fired between the two groups returned fire. All three MPD officers were routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Another officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle parked outside of the club and caught in the alleged shootout. The MPD officer was uninjured but his patrol vehicle and body-worn camera were struck by one of the suspect’s shots.

There is a heavy police presence on Beale, especially on weekend nights. An MPD Entertainment District unit is also located at 340 Beale Street, a short distance from the shooting location.

Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young offered the following statement after his meeting with MPD Sunday morning.

"Currently, we are one of the only entertainment districts who wand and ID during high traffic times," Young said. "And we will continue to be vigilant. We are working with MPD to identify solutions to support the safest Beale Street experience."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and those with information at are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated.

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

