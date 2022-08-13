1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside Northlake Mall on Saturday, police say. What we know.

One person died and two others had life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte early Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic reported.

About an hour later, police reported another fatal shooting in the city. They gave no indication the incidents were related.

The homicides were the 75th and 76th of 2022 in Charlotte, according to a Charlotte Observer database of killings in the city that includes whether police have made arrests in the cases.

Each year, Charlotte has about 100 homicides. Most victims are killed by gunfire, and police solve most of the cases, according to the Observer review of cases.

Police didn’t say if they had anyone in custody in connection with Saturday’s homicides.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to a call of a shooting found three persons with gunshot wounds in the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a police news release.

Medic pronounced one of the three dead at the scene and took the others to a hospital, police said.

Police released no names or ages of those shot by 9 a.m. Saturday and did not say if they knew what prompted the shootings.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

Shooting on Sumter Avenue

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Sumter Avenue, off West Trade Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road northwest of uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Sumter Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, and Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a police news release.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call police Detective Jerry Carter at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.