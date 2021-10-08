1 dead, 2 hurt when drunk driver hits trees on Bayshore in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER — One person died and two were injured Thursday night when a drunk driver lost control of his car on Bayshore Boulevard in Clearwater and crashed into a stand of trees, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:29 p.m. near San Mateo Street.

The driver, Winston B. Norman, 22, of Safety Harbor, was treated and released for his injuries at a hospital then arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving with a license suspended or revoked involving death.

He was being held without bond Friday in the Pinellas County Jail.

Norman was headed north on Bayshore in a 2010 Volkswagen at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the road and hit several trees, police said.

One of his passengers, a 42-year-old man, died of his injuries. His name was not released until his next of kin could be notified. A second passenger, a 33-year-old man, was treated and released at a hospital.

Bayshore was closed in both directions for the investigation and had reopened by 5:20 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.